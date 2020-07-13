As if Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's bid to buy the Mets wasn't star-studded enough, Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce and former NFL standout DeMarco Murray have joined the couple's group of investors.

Rodriguez and Lopez told ESPN Monday that the three men are joining their team.

"We couldn't be more excited to have such high-quality individuals as part of our group," Rodriguez and Lopez said.

The New York Post previously reported the group submitted a bid around $1.7 billion, which falls shy of hedge fund manager Steve Cohen's $2 billion bid. Sources told the Post that Mets COO Jeff Wilpon "would prefer to sell the team to [Rodriguez and Lopez] if their offer is close to the best bid at the end of the auction."

Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer reportedly have also put in a bid for the franchise.

In February, Rodriguez and his Lopez were first rumored to be interested in buying the Mets. After their plans allegedly changed, the New York Post's Thomas McEnery reported in May that the former Yankee and his fiancee were reportedly working on a new bid to try and buy the franchise.

According to ESPN, the couple's group of investors also includes Hall of Fame offensive lineman Joe Thomas, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee.

Urlacher expressed his excitement for joining the group of investors.

"Being a former athlete and having a chance to be a part of a group trying to purchase a professional team, it's pretty cool," Urlacher told ESPN. "It's especially cool to be involved with Alex. Alex is the man. You've got Kelce, Joe Thomas, DeMarco Murray. It's great to be in a group with them."

The Mets announced in December 2019 that owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon were looking to sell a majority of the team, which they have controlled since 2002. At the time, the Wilpons were in negotiations to sell up to 80% of the team to Cohen. However, the deal fell through in February when Cohen wanted immediate control of the franchise, while the Wilpon family wanted to remain with the Mets for five years.

According to Forbes' most recent MLB valuations, the Mets are the sixth highest-valued franchise in MLB at $2.4 billion, up 4% from 2019. New York has reached the playoffs three times–including an appearance in the 2015 World Series–since Fred Wilpon assumed control of the team from Nelson Doubleday in 2002.