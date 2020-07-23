Nationals outfielder Juan Soto will miss the season opener against the Yankees on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Washington will host the Yankees on Thursday night at Nationals Park.

Soto, 21, finished ninth in the National League MVP voting in 2019. He bashed 34 homers and drove in 110 runs, posting a .949 OPS. Soto shined in the 2019 playoffs, tallying three World Series homers as Washington defeated the Astros in seven games.

Thursday marks MLB's opening day for the 2020 season, nearly four months after the season's intended start date. MLB suspended all operations on March 12 amid the COVID-19 crisis, and the league has installed a slate of safety protocols as teams returned to the field in recent weeks.

Washington enters the 2020 season looking to become the first back-to-back World Series winner in the 21st century. The Yankees have reached the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, though they have not reached the World Series since 2009.

First pitch on Thursday is slated for 7:08 p.m. ET.