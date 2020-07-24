Arizona Diamondbacks scout Johan Maya died Thursday morning as a result of COVID-19 complications, the team announced.

He was 40-years-old.

Maya, who was based out of the Dominican Republic, joined the Diamondbacks in 2019 after 15 years scouting for the Houston Astros.

The club said in a statement, in part, that "Johan was a great person, a family guy and true baseball man...Our deepest sympathies go out to his wife, Edulig, and children...His loyal friendship will truly be missed."

According to the Arizona Central, Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said Thursday Maya's health declined quickly in a matter of days. Maya was admitted to the hospital last week.

"This disease, this virus that we've spent a lot of time talking about, it comes in many forms and fashions," Hazen said. "It can act very quickly. This is something that we're all terribly sad over. It's shaken our scouting community."

A GoFundMe has been created to support his family.

The Diamondbacks open their 2020 season Friday against the Padres.