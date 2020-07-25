Another Opening Day, another complete game.

After Thursday's Yankees-Nationals game was cut short due to rain—resulting in dueling five-inning complete games for Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer—Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks went the full distance and tossed a three-hit shutout as Chicago defeated the Brewers, 3-0.

It was the first shutout on Opening Day by a Cubs pitcher since Bill Bonham in 1974. It also marked the first time there were three Opening Day complete games since 1993, when there were four.

Hendricks issued no walks and collected nine strikeouts on 103 pitches, and didn't allow a runner to reach second base. He has four previous shutouts, his last one coming on May 3 of last season against the Cardinals.

Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia, who was batting ninth, had all three hits for Milwaukee (all singles), and was even greeted with hand sanitizer by Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo after his first hit.