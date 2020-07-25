Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Lends Hand Sanitizer to Brewers' Orlando Arcia

With baseball finally beginning its much-anticipated 2020 season and teams back to competing for playoff positions, Friday offered fans a reminder that we're still all in this together.

After singling with two outs in the third inning at Wrigley Field, Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia was met with a friendly gesture by Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo: a dollop of hand sanitizer.

A player offering an opponent hand sanitizer mid-game is just one way watching the 2020 season will be a strange experience for all. Gone are high-fives, spitting, chewing gum and sunflower seeds (and, of course, fans at the ballpark). Though the experience will be different, viewers hopefully will have more random acts of kindness between players to make the journey that much more enjoyable.

Arcia was eventually stranded after Eric Sogard flew out to right, but he returned to the dugout with disinfected hands.