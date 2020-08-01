Marlins second baseman Isan Díaz has opted out of the 2020 MLB season amid the club's COVID-19 outbreak.

Miami placed Díaz on its restricted list Friday night, and the 24-year-old announced his decision on Instagram Saturday morning.

"This has been a tough week to see so many of my teammates come down with the virus, and see how quickly it spreads. After much deliberation and thought, I have made the difficult choice of opting out for the remainder of the 2020 season," he wrote on Instagram.

"This has been a decision that I have discussed with my family, and I feel it's the best one for me and my overall well-being. I will deeply miss my teammates and competing on the field. I wish my brothers the best and look forward to taking the field again with them soon!!"

Díaz was not among the 18 Marlins players who tested positive for the virus following last weekend's series against the Phillies. MLB postponed all of Miami's games through Sunday and quickly reshuffled schedules for the Yankees, Orioles and Blue Jays as a result of the outbreak. Two Phillies staffers later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Considering the Marlins' widespread outbreak, it's not surprising Díaz joined the group of over a dozen players who have opted out of playing this season. Players who are at a higher risk for contracting the virus due to a pre-existing health condition will receive their full prorated salary and service time, while those who opt out for personal reasons receive nothing.

Díaz, who is pre-arbitration eligible, was expected to make the prorated MLB minimum this year, $208,704, and will not receive it by opting out. Per Spotrac, he earned $167,104 last year.

Díaz struggled last season after making his MLB debut in August, hitting .173/.259/.307 over 201 plate appearances. Miami acquired second baseman Jonathan Villar during the offseason and Díaz batted .222 in two games this season before Miami's schedule came to a halt.