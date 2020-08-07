Friday night's game between the Cardinals and Cubs at Busch Stadium has been postponed after an additional St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19, MLB announced.

The postponement will allow the club to go through additional COVID-19 testing and the contact tracing process.

The news comes after the Cardinals' quarantine at their Milwaukee hotel ended on Wednesday following a recent coronavirus outbreak that impacted a fourth of the club's roster. The team returned to St. Louis the same day and began working out before they were set to resume their schedule Friday night.

St. Louis last played on July 29 against the Twins at Target Field and faces a tight schedule, in which the Cardinals were expected to play 55 games in 52 days.

Earlier this week, the team confirmed 13 players and staffers had contracted the coronavirus. Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Junior Fernández and Rangel Ravelo were among the six Cardinals players that tested positive for COVID-19, while seven staffers also reported positive.