Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Junior Fernández, Rangel Ravelo, Edmundo Sosa and Kodi Whitley are the six St. Louis Cardinals players that have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

The announcement comes a day after the team confirmed that 13 members of their team had contracted the virus. The team also noted that six staffers tested positive.

Molina, the nine-time All-Star catcher, took to Instagram and announced his positive diagnosis.

"I am saddened to have tested positive for COVID-19, even after following the prevention recommendations," Molina said in Spanish, "I will do everything in my power to return as soon as possible for fans of the Cardinals, the city of St. Louis and my teammates. "

The players and staffers who tested positive have returned to St. Louis. The Cardinals plan to resume their season at home against the Cubs on Friday.