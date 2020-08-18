Cara Owsley-USA TODAY NETWORK

Tuesday's game between the Reds and Royals has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, despite no additional Cincinnati players testing positive for the coronavirus this week.

The Reds announced the schedule change, saying it was made "out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing." The doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium will start at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Following their scheduled off day Monday, the Reds flew to Kansas City Tuesday morning to prepare for their upcoming games. On Monday, The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans reported that if the club was cleared to play Tuesday, it could possibly be missing multiple players as a result of contact tracing.

Cincinnati last played on Friday, when news of the positive test broke shortly after their win over the Pirates at Great American Ballpark. MLB postponed the rest of the weekend series to allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process. Reds players and staffers underwent testing on both Saturday and Sunday, and no additional positive COVID-19 tests have been registered since Friday.

MLB has already dealt with outbreaks on the Cardinals and Marlins that have caused drastic alterations to the league's schedule. After playing only five games this season, the Cardinals were sidelined for 17 days due to a team-wide outbreak. St. Louis finally resumed play last Saturday with a doubleheader against the White Sox.