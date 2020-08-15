A player from the Cincinnati Reds has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Reds defeated the Pirates, 8-1, on Friday. Soon after initial news of the positive test broke late Friday night, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that it was unlikely the teams will play again on Saturday.

Sam Greene / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services

MLB has already had to deal with outbreaks on the Cardinals and Marlins that have caused drastic alterations to the league's schedule. The Cardinals have played just five games this season, and have not taken the field since July 29. St. Louis is set to resume play with a doubleheader on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox.

Now it appears just as the league is set to welcome one club back to the field, another may be facing a rash of postponements.

Reds first baseman Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this season but has since recovered. He returned from the injured list on July 31 and has appeared in nine games this season.