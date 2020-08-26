White Sox P Lucas Giolito Throws First No-Hitter of 2020 Season

White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito threw the first no-hitter of the 2020 MLB season on Tuesday, shutting down the Pirates in a 4-0 victory.

Giolito needed just 101 pitches to complete what is the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history. Chicago has the second most no-hitters in MLB history and the most in AL history.

The 26-year-old pitcher struck out 13 batters and walked just one hitter, the lone blemish in an otherwise perfect game.

The dominant performance moved the White Sox to 18-12, just 1.5 games behind the Twins for first place in the AL Central.

The no-hitter was the first of Giolito's career. Chicago's last no-hitter came in 2012, when Philip Humber no-hit the Seattle Mariners.