The San Diego Padres have acquired pitcher Mike Clevinger from the Cleveland Indians, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

The Indians will receive right-handed pitcher Cal Quantrill, shortstop Gabriel Arias, catcher Austin Hedge, shortstop Owen Miller and outfielder Josh Naylor in exchange for Clevinger, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Clevinger is 1–1 with a 3.18 ERA on the season. He was optioned to Cleveland's alternate training site in Jacksonville, Fla. after he and teammate Zach Plesac broke COVID-19 protocols while the team was playing in Chicago on Aug. 7. Indians players scolded Clevinger and Plesac in a team meeting earlier this month.

Clevinger won his last start with the Indians on Aug. 26 with six innings pitched, six strikeouts and one walk allowed to the Minnesota Twins.

The Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees were also considered suitors for Clevinger before Monday's 4 p.m. trade deadline.