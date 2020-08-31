The Arizona Diamondbacks are trading outfielder Starling Marte to the Miami Marlins in exchange for left-handed pitcher Caleb Smith, right-handed pitcher Humberto Mejia and a player to be named later, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Marte is hitting .311 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 122 at-bats this season. He has $1.77 million left on his contract this year.

The New York Yankees were reportedly among the teams interested in Marte ahead of Monday's 4 p.m. trade deadline.

The Marlins are 14–15 and sit three games out of first place in the National League East. The Diamondbacks are 14–20 and at the bottom of the National League West.