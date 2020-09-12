Prepare yourselves, baseball fans: Bubble baseball is coming.

Major League Baseball is close to finalizing its plan for the postseason, pending approval from the MLB Players Association. The playoffs would be held at predetermined sites in sealed off environments, similar to what the NBA and NHL have done, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Under the current plan, the wild card round would be held at the home park of the higher seeded team. The American League Division Series would take place at Petco Park and Dodger Stadium, while the National League Division Series would occur at Globe Life Field and Minute Made Park.

The ALCS would be at Petco Park, while the NLCS and World Series would be held at Globe Life Field.

The league and players had discussed playing the entire season in a bubble back in April, with the players balking at the idea of leaving their families for such an extended time. Passan reports that the proposal is expected to be finalized sometime next week, though details about when and how families would be allowed to enter the bubble still need to be worked out.