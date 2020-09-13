Giants, Padres to Play Doubleheader After False Positive Test

The Giants and Padres will play a doubleheader on Sunday after MLB determined that Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson received a false positive COVID-19 test result earlier this week, the league announced Sunday.

Both Friday and Saturday's games were postponed following Dickerson's prior test result.

"Following a careful review of all of the details presented in the particular case regarding a San Francisco Giants player that led to the postponements of their road games in San Diego on Friday and Saturday, the committee has determined that the presumptive positive did not represent an actual infection or present a risk to other personnel," MLB said in a statement.

The two clubs are still expected to play an additional make-up game later in the season, though, no information about when that game will be played has been released.

The Giants enter Sunday's action 23-22 and in third place in the NL West. The Padres are 29-17 and three games behind the Dodgers for first place in the division. Both teams would make the playoffs if the regular season ended Sunday.