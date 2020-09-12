Giants-Padres Game Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Test From Giants

Friday night's game between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test result from within the Giants organization, the team announced.

Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports

The decision was made minutes before first pitch when Giants trainer Dave Groeschner informed the game's umpiring crew about the positive test result. The Giants will perform contact tracing next to find out any individuals who came in contact with the person who tested positive.

The postponement follows a similar situation with the Oakland Athletics-Seattle Mariners series from last week, which was postponed after a player tested positive for COVID-19. The league has also postponed Saturday's game, though there has been no announcement yet about Sunday's game.