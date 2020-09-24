The Mets are expected to name Sandy Alderson as team president if Steve Cohen is approved as the franchise's new owner, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Alderson, 72, served as New York's general manager from 2010 to 2018 before taking a leave of absence that ended his tenure as GM. He was hired as an advisor with the A's in January 2019, returning to Oakland after 17 seasons with the franchise in the 1980s and 1990s.

"If I am fortunate enough to be approved by Major League Baseball as the next owner of this iconic franchise, Sandy Alderson will become president of the New York Mets and will oversee all Mets baseball and business operations," Cohen said in a statement on Thursday."

"Sandy is an accomplished and respected baseball executive who shares my philosophy of building an organization and a team the right way. I am excited to have Sandy in a key leadership role with the Mets if my purchase of the team is approved."

Cohen reached an agreement to buy the Mets on Sept. 14. The sale is subject to the approval of MLB's owners, who are expected to vote on the deal in November.

New York currently sits fourth in the National League East at 25–30. The Mets will likely miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season in 2020, and the franchise has won a postseason series just once in the last 14 years.