The Padres left starting pitchers Dinelson Lamet and Mike Clevinger off the roster for their Wild Card series against the Cardinals.

Both starters left their last regular-season appearance due to bicep tightness. Clevinger threw a bullpen session on Tuesday, but he was not healthy enough to be added to the postseason roster.

Lamet and Clevinger were San Diego's top two starters entering the postseason. Lamet posted a 2.09 ERA in 69 innings in 2020 and finished the year with a 0.85 WHIP. Clevinger made just four starts with San Diego in 2020, but he went 13–4 with a 2.71 ERA in Cleveland last season.

Rookie Chris Paddack will take the mound in Game 1 for San Diego on Wednesday afternoon. Zach Davies is slated to start Game 2.

The Padres finished second in the AL West in 2020 at 37–23. They are seeking their first playoff series win since 1998.