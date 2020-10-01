David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Game 2 of the National League wild card series between the Marlins and Cubs has been postponed due to weather.

The game, which was set to take place at 2:08 p.m. ET on Thursday, will be rescheduled for Friday. MLB made the decision because of "forecasted inclement conditions" in Chicago.

"Game 2 has been rescheduled for Friday afternoon at 2:08 p.m. (ET)/1:08 p.m. (CT) on ABC unless there is only one game remaining. If Cubs-Marlins is the only game remaining, then first pitch will be at 7:08 p.m. (ET)/6:08 p.m. (CT) on ABC. Should a Game 3 be necessary, then it will be played on Saturday, with timing to be determined," the league announced in a statement.

The Marlins won Game 1 after mounting a late seventh-inning comeback to beat the Cubs 5–1 on Wednesday. Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer off a fading Kyle Hendricks, while Jesús Aguilar also homered and Sandy Alcantara pitched three-hit ball into the seventh.

Yu Darvish was slated to start Game 2 for the Cubs in the best-of-three series, with rookie right-hander Sixto Sánchez set to pitch for upstart Miami. The Marlins are looking to make an unexpected division series trip in the same season that roughly half the roster was sidelined by COVID-19.

Weather played a role in Wednesday night's Yankees-Indians game in Cleveland. Game 2 was initially delayed, partially played in inclement weather and delayed again before New York rallied to win, 10-9, and punch their ticket to the American League Division Series.