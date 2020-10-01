In the top of the third inning between the Athletics and White Sox on Thursday, A's center fielder Ramón Laureano made it explicitly clear what he thought of Chicago outfielder Eloy Jiménez's speed.

Mic'd up and in the middle of an interview with ESPN, Laureano chased down a line drive in the left-centerfield gap that Jiménez hit and threw in back it.

"Damn, he can f***** run," Laureano said over ESPN's airwaves as Jiménez cruised into second base with a double.

Following the double, Jiménez left the game with right foot discomfort.

"You never know when you're going to get these chances," Laureano said of postseason action, according to the Michael Nowels of the Mercury News. "He's just too young [to know better]."

The White Sox would score two runs throughout the third inning and took a 3-0 lead after three innings. Luis Robert hit an 487-foot moonshot an inning earlier to score Chicago's first run.

"I like it," Laureano said of participating in the interview, and after he adjusted his earpiece to make sure he could be heard. "We should do this more often."

ESPN also interviewed A's outfielder Mark Canha on Wednesday, in one of a series of live-action interviews the network conducted during an eight-game baseball slate.