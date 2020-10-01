Luis Robert Blasts 487-Foot Home Run to Give White Sox Early Lead Over A's in Game 3

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert added to his highlight reel of monster home runs with another dinger in Game 3 of the American League wild card series against the A's on Thursday.

Robert opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when he sent Yusmeiro Petit's four-seam fastball sailing 487 feet over the left field wall at Oakland Coliseum to give the White Sox a 1–0 lead.

According to Statcast, which began tracking data in 2015, Robert's moonshot is the longest hit at Oakland Coliseum. Angels star Mike Trout held the previous record after blasting a 486-foot homer in 2019.

Robert, 23, is the youngest AL player to hit a home run in a winner-take-all game since Mickey Mantle in Game 7 of the 1952 World Series.

The rookie batted .233 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs in 56 regular-season games this season with the White Sox.

The best-of-three wild card series is tied after Chicago won Game 1 and Oakland captured Game 2.

The winner of Game 3 will face the Astros in the AL Division Series at the bubble site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Houston swept the Twins in two games to advance in the postseason.