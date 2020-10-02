Does a three-run homer followed a solo blast qualify as a grand slam? For Slam Diego, it doesn't matter.

Trailing, 6-2, in the sixth inning of an elimination game against the Cardinals, Fernando Tatis Jr. crushed a three-run homer to left field to pull the Padres within one run. It was Tatis's first career postseason home run and third hit in two games against St. Louis.

Manny Machado came up next, and he crushed a 3-2 fastball into the left-center field seats to tie the game, 6-6. His solo blast had an exit velocity of 110.4 mph and traveled a projected 414 feet, according to Statcast.

In the seventh, San Diego took a 7-6 lead on a solo homer by Wil Myers, who lined a ball just inside the left field foul pole. Tatis followed that up with his second home run of the night, this time a two-run blast to right field:

The Padres hit five grand slams in a six-game span during the regular season, setting a record with four consecutive games with a grand slam in the process. They're still in search for their first postseason slam, but the heroics of Tatis, Machado and Myers will have to do for now.