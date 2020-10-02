The Yankees are among the most beloved teams in baseball, but a few Jeopardy! contestants struck out on their knowledge of the Bronx Bombers.

Thursday night's episode of Jeopardy! featured an entire category dedicated to Yankee Stadium. Things started off well with the $200 clue: In 2009, Jorge Posada hit the first home run in the new Yankee Stadium; in 1923 the first in the old park was, naturally, hit by this man.

Mason, the show's leader, correctly guessed Babe Ruth.

The first one was a pretty obvious clue, but things went downhill quickly after that. The contestants missed clues about Aaron Judge that included the phrase "All Rise!", a "Frank Gifford Team" that played at the old stadium and Mickey Mantle's hit off Luis Tiant.

When Mason landed on the Daily Double, he was absolutely perplexed over Yogi Berra having a statue located 60-feet-6-inches away from Don Larsen's.

Thursday wasn't the first time Jeopardy! contestants have struggled with sports trivia. In April, one man flubbed a question about Jackie Robinson breaking MLB's color barrier by incorrectly guessing Babe Ruth. The episode aired on the 73rd anniversary of Robinson's Brooklyn Dodgers debut, so hopefully, no one from MLB tuned in that night.

Jeopardy! also tried to test contestants' knowledge of "Football" in March, and the contestants flopped. The category still managed to be entertaining since host Alex Trebek acted out referee hand signals.