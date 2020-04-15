Wednesday marked the 73rd anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB's color barrier by making his Brooklyn Dodgers debut. It was fitting then that the episode of Jeopardy! that aired on Wednesday night acknowledged the baseball legend.

The question seemingly obvious question from the category, "Unique College Courses" and was oddly worth $1,000.

"One of the topics covered in a Major League Baseball course at Arizona State is this player, who broke the color barrier in 1947," read Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

"Who is Babe Ruth?" Xiaoke, a contestant representing USC, answered.

"Nope," Trebek responded, before giving Yale's Nathaniel the chance to answer.

"Who is Jackie Robinson?" he correctly said.

Bad Jeopardy! answers aside, despite the league's indefinite suspension due to the COVID-19 crisis, teams throughout the league still managed to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day virtually on Wednesday.

Hopefully no one from MLB tuned in to the famous game show.