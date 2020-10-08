A day after lasting just 24 pitches in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, Mike Clevinger was removed from the Padres' active roster and replaced by Dan Altavilla, the team announced Wednesday.

Clevinger, who missed San Diego's wild card series against the Cardinals with right biceps tightness, threw only 10 of his 24 pitches in the strike zone, with three walks allowed. He was pulled after throwing two pitches in the second inning, with his last fastball clocking in at 91 mph—more than 5 mph slower than his first-inning fastball velocity.

Clevinger will now be unavailable for the Padres should they advance to the NLCS. San Diego's rotation, a strength during the regular season, is now running on fumes, with just Zach Davies and Chris Paddack currently healthy. Garrett Richards made 10 starts for the Padres this season but has since moved to the bullpen, with his last seven outings (including Wednesday night) coming in relief.

After Clevinger's exit, the Padres used eight relief pitchers to keep the team in the game. The group performed decently under the circumstances, allowing five runs (four earned) in seven innings. Control was an issue, though, as the group gave up seven walks combined with only four hits.