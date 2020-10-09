Hard to Believe Anyone Will Stop the Dodgers This Year

L.A. looks as dominant as it ever has in October. Is this year–gulp–finally the year?

The Dodgers have been here before—several times in fact. They’ve made the postseason in eight consecutive years and have now advanced to the NLCS five times following their sweep of the Padres on Thursday. So you can forgive Justin Turner if he didn’t treat the victory—in which he set a new franchise record with his 64th career postseason hit—as some grand accomplishment at the postgame media conference.

“Records are cool, championships are better.”

Five times in the past eight years, the team has made it this far, only to fall short of the title. The comparison to the Braves’ run of the 1990s and early 2000s is apt, except for the fact that the Braves actually won a title in 1995. That Atlanta “only” managed one World Series championship in a run of 14 consecutive division titles is a complaint Angelinos would love to be able to make, as the franchise is still in search of its first championship since 1988.

Dodgers fans have seen this movie before, but never with a cast quite as loaded as this one. The team’s .717 winning percentage is the highest in franchise history (in a 60-game season, but still). The Dodgers led the majors in ERA (3.02) and wRC+ (122). They outscored opponents in the regular season by 136 runs—52 better than their next-closest competition (the Padres). Extrapolated across 162 games, their run differential is +367, which approaches the all-time record set by the 1939 Yankees (+414). Skipper Dave Roberts even admitted Thursday night this Dodgers team is the best he has managed.

The Dodgers’ depth and talent simply overwhelmed the Brewers and Padres. Milwaukee managed a mere two runs in the Wild Card Series. The Padres held one-run leads in all three games during the early innings before Los Angeles inevitably stormed back, following a different script each time.

In Game 1, it was a dominant pitching performance by Walker Buehler and the bullpen that led the charge. Buehler managed just four innings but struck out eight and allowed just two hits (both singles). The bullpen was even better, tossing five innings of one-hit ball with no walks and six strikeouts.

Game 2 took a more circuitous route, as embattled closer Kenley Jansen nearly coughed up the lead in the ninth inning after a strong outing from Clayton Kershaw. But late, clutch hits and a miraculous defensive play by Cody Bellinger proved too much for San Diego to overcome, while Game 3 quickly turned into a blowout.

In five unbeaten games this postseason, each facet of Los Angeles’ roster has shone through. Dodgers relief pitchers have allowed four earned runs in 22 innings (1.64 ERA), with 23 strikeouts and no home runs allowed. Kershaw and Buehler have given up a combined six runs in 22 innings. The Dodgers’ regular-season leader in pitching fWAR—rookie Tony Gonsolin—hasn’t even pitched yet. Left-hander Julio Urías, who Dave Roberts has deployed so far as an ace in the hole out of the bullpen, is 2-0 with 11 strikeouts and one walk in eight shutout innings in relief.

The Dodgers—who led the majors in homers (118) and isolated power (.227) during the regular season—managed to bludgeon the Padres without tapping into their power. Playing the NLDS in the most homer-adverse ballpark in the majors, Los Angeles hit .287/.409/.406 for the series with just one long ball. Their 23 runs with only one home run are the most by any team in a postseason series since the divisional era began in 1969.

Of course, the Braves, L.A.'s next opponent, are also unbeaten this postseason and outscored the Reds and Marlins 24-5. The Dodgers will certainly offer a stiffer test in the NLCS. Braves' pitchers have tossed four shutouts in five games in what’s been a historic postseason run, yet the Dodgers’ lineup represents a drastic increase in competition. And in a seven-game series format—with no off days—depth will be of even greater importance, and no team’s depth comes close to what Los Angeles has.



Dodgers fans won’t exhale until that elusive piece of metal is firmly within their grasp. They’ll keep their fingers crossed and pay daily respects to their Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda idols all the way through the final out. This year’s plot might feel reminiscent of the recent past, yet it would take a Hitchcock-level twist to derail what’s been far and away the season’s best team.