Hall of Famer Edward Charles "Whitey" Ford has died at the age of 91, the Yankees announced on Friday.

No additional details on Ford's death are known at this time.

Ford spent his entire 16-year career in the Bronx from 1950 to 1967 and ranks as one of the greatest all-time left-handed pitchers in MLB history. In 1961, arguably his best season, Ford led the majors with a 25–4 record and was named World Series MVP after the Bronx Bombers beat the Reds. He capped off his incredible season by winning his only Cy Young Award.

Two years later, Ford went 24–7 to help the Yankees claim another pennant. He helped lead New York to 11 American League pennants and six World Series championships, including in his rookie season when New York swept the Phillies. Nicknamed Chairman of the Board, he was also a 10-time All-Star and two-time ERA champion.

Ford, who would have turned 92 on Oct. 21, finished his career with a 236–106 record and a 2.75 ERA and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1974. He remains the Yankees' all-time wins leader.