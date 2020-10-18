Lily Ro Photography

Andrew Siciliano has been a constant presence on DIRECTV's NFL RedZone since 2005, but the program's host will be forced to sit out a week for the first time in history Sunday.

Siciliano announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, forcing him to watch the Week 6 action from home. DIRECTV's Dan Hellie will fill in as Siciliano's replacement.

"I am going to be on the couch this afternoon. I am going to miss the show for the first time ever, episode 261" Siciliano said in a video posted on Twitter shortly before kickoff of the early games on Sunday. "After testing negative twice during the week, I tested positive this morning."

Siciliano said he was re-tested on Sunday following his initial positive test. The second test came back negative, but Siciliano is still sitting out due to "an abundance of caution."

Siciliano has not missed a single week of RedZone in 15 years as host. His status for Week 7 has yet to be announced.