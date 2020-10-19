MLB Playoffs 2020: How to Watch World Series, Full Schedule, Times

The 2020 World Series matchup is set.

The ALCS-champion Tampa Bay Rays will face the NLCS-champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The games will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Each team is coming off a seven-game stretch in their championship series matchups, marking the first time each LCS reached a Game 7 since 2004.

The Rays held off the Astros in the ALCS after Houston came back from a 3-0 series deficit to force a Game 7. Outfielder Randy Arozarena was named ALCS MVP after recording four home runs and six RBI on .321 batting in the series.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers defeated the Braves for the NLCS crown. Los Angeles forced a decisive Game 7 after falling in a 3-1 hole to Atlanta. Corey Seager was named NLCS MVP after hitting five home runs with 11 RBIs for the series. The five home runs were an NLCS record, while the 11 RBIs were the most by any NL player in a single postseason series.

The Rays finished atop the American League in the 60-game regular season with a 40-20 record, while the Dodgers had the best record in the majors at 43-17. The MLB playoffs have taken place in neutral-site locations with strict protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check Out the World Series Broadcast Schedule (all times Eastern):

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. (FOX)

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. (FOX)

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. (FOX)

at 8 p.m. (FOX) Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. (FOX)

Game 5*: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. (FOX) Game 6*: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. (FOX)

Game 7*: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. (FOX)

* If necessary