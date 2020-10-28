Dodgers 3B Justin Turner Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has tested positive for COVID-19, MLB announced shortly after Los Angeles won the 2020 World Series on Tuesday night.

Turner started Tuesday's contest, going hitless in each of his three at-bats. He was removed prior to the start of the eighth inning. However, Turner did take part in the team's on-field celebrations, including sitting in for the team photo while not wearing a mask.

"Thanks to everyone reaching out!" Turner tweeted shortly after his team's victory. "I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA"

"It's a bittersweet night for us," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said on the FOX postgame broadcast. "...Obviously we’re concerned when any of our players tests positive. We learned during the game that Justin was a positive. He was immediately isolated to prevent spread.”

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, during the second inning of Tuesday's game, the lab that has been conducting COVID-19 tests for the league informed MLB that Turner's test from Monday had come back inconclusive. Per ESPN, however, the samples from Tuesday had just arrived and were tested and turned up positive. Upon learning of the positive result, the league immediately told L.A. to pull Turner from the game.

ESPN also reports that when the Dodgers return to their hotel following their World Series celebration, everybody will be given a rapid PCR COVID-19 test. It remains unclear as of early Wednesday morning if the team will stay in the Dallas area or travel back to Los Angeles.

Turner marked the first known positive test by any player throughout the entirety of the 2020 MLB postseason.

MLB played its two division series, two championship series and World Series in various single-site bubbles.

The 2020 World Series took place in a bubble in Arlington, Texas, with teams staying at a single hotel and no added travel occurring throughout the series.

The Dodgers outlasted the Tampa Bay Rays, 3–1, in Game 6 to claim their first World Series since 1988.

