Sports World Reacts to Dodgers' First World Series Title Since 1988

The Los Angeles Dodgers topped the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 on Tuesday night, claiming the franchise's first title in 32 years.

Los Angeles trailed 1-0 after the first inning on Tuesday night, but took the lead in a two-run sixth-inning and added an insurance run in the bottom of the eight inning.

Figures from all over the sports world reacted to Los Angeles winning its first World Series since 1988.

