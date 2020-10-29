While the White Sox announced that they had hired Tony La Russa to be the club's next manager on Thursday afternoon, it appeared they also had at least one other candidate in mind...or at least someone within the organization did.

In at least one version of the email announcement that had the subject line and was sent out to fans, "White Sox Hire Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as Manager," the team appeared to include the signature of former Astros manager A.J. Hinch on the welcome graphic and not that of La Russa.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman tweeted as late as Thursday morning that Hinch remained among the team's potential managerial choices. However, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the team never interviewed the former Astros manager, who was fired this past offseason for his involvement in the team's sign-stealing scandal and suspended for the entirety of the 2020 MLB season.

The 76-year-old La Russa has not managed since he retired from the Cardinals in 2011. But in taking the White Sox job, he is returning to the club that sparked his managerial career. The Hall of Fame skipper was the White Sox manager between 1979 and 1986, amassing a 522–510 record in eight seasons.

And while a mistake appeared to be made on the team's official email, the Twitter graphic that broke the news of La Russa's hire did at least include the correct signature.