SI.com
MLB
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGS
Search

Biopic on Randy Arozarena in the Works After Breakout Postseason

Author:
Publish date:

Following his record-setting playoff run that saw him set a new record for home runs (10) and hits (29) in a single postseason, the Randy Arozarena story is reportedly on its way to the silver screen.

Wonderfilm Media is in early stages of production on a biopic around Arozarena, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film's screenplay will be penned by Brad Gann, whose writing credits include 2006's 'Invincible' about the unlikely NFL career of Vince Papale; and 2011's 'Soul Surfer' about surfer Bethany Hamilton, who survived a horrific shark attack before recovering and returning to professional surfing.

randy arozarena

Arozarena defected from Cuba to Mexico in 2015 before signing with the Cardinals in 2016. He made his major league debut in 2019 before getting traded to the Rays in January 2020. Arozarena missed the first five weeks of this season after contracting COVID-19, but eventually recovered and made his Tampa Bay debut on Aug. 30.

“Randy’s story is so inspirational—his journey grabs at your heart and this film will explore the triumphs of the human spirit when driven and focused,” Wonderfilm’s Bret Saxon said in a statement.

Arozarena grew up a talented soccer player in addition to his exploits on the diamond—his younger brother, Raiko, is a professional goalkeeper playing in Mexico. His father's death in 2014, when Aroznarena was just 15 years old, spurred him into pursuing a professional baseball carer in the U.S.

“You honestly just have to risk your life for your family,” Arozarena said to Juan Toribio of MLB.com earlier this month. “I took the chance and thankfully, I got here without any problems, and now I’m representing the Tampa Bay Rays.”

Production on the Arozarena film is expected to begin in late 2021. It will be produced by Jeff Bowler and Saxon, with William J. Macdonald, Alex Zakrzeski, John Lewis and Gregg Backer serving as executive producers.

YOU MAY LIKE

randy arozarena
MLB

Biopic on Randy Arozarena in the Works After Breakout Postseason

Arozarena set records for most home runs and hits in a single postseason during Tampa Bay's World Series run.

best-pittsburgh-steelers-defensive-players
Pittsburgh Steelers

10 Best Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Players of All Time

These are the top 10 Pittsburgh Steelers defensive players of all time. The Steelers have always been known for tough defense and these are the men that built that reputation.

sue-bird-megan-rapinoe-dating.jpg
Play
WNBA

Power Couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Get Engaged

The power couple met at the 2016 Rio Olympics and were the first openly gay couple to appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

terence-davis-arrest
Play
NBA

Report: Raptors' Davis Faces Seven Charges After NY Arrest

Davis's charges include two counts of assault, harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch speaks to the media during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sport
Play
Video

Tigers Hire A.J. Hinch as New Manager

Just days within completing his 1 year MLB suspension for his role in the Houston Astro’s cheating scandal, AJ Hinch is returning to the dugout to manage the Detroit Tigers.  Hinch is no stranger to the Tigers organization as he played with them in 2003. He’s now tasked with ...read more

  • 3 hours ago

Tigers Hire A.J. Hinch

aj hinch
Play
MLB

AJ Hinch Is Not Off the Hook Just Yet

After serving his one-year suspension, AJ Hinch was named Tigers manager on Friday. But make no mistake, his punishment isn't over yet.