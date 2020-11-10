Rays starting pitcher Charlie Morton isn't exactly the youngest available arm on the free-agent market, but there could be a slew of teams eyeing the 36-year-old, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Up to 10 teams have "already expressed some level of interest," in Morton, per Feinsand. The 2017 World Series winner would reportedly like to return to Tampa in 2020, but it's unlikely the Rays offer more than $10 million per year for Morton.

Morton continued his late-career resurgence in the 2020 postseason after a third-place finish in the 2019 AL Cy Young voting. Morton allowed just one earned run in 15 2/3 innings through the ALCS, tallying a pair of wins against the Astros as Tampa advanced to its first World Series since 2008.

Check out the latest crop of MLB rumors below:

• The Blue Jays are interested in free-agent outfielders George Springer and Jackie Bradley Jr. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Astros are trying to work out a deal to bring back outfielder Michael Brantley. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Rockies signed pitcher Derek Rodriguez to a free-agent contract. (Agent confirmation)

• The Red Sox are interested in retaining center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

• The Giants and Twins are likely to be active in free agency. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)