Kim Ng Hired as Miami Marlins General Manager

The Miami Marlins have hired Kim Ng as their new general manager. She makes history as the first female and first Asian American general manager in Major League Baseball.

Ng has worked her way up throughout the league for the past 30 years. She began her career with the Chicago White Sox in 1990.

She served as the assistant general manager for the New York Yankees in 1997 and broke barriers by becoming the third woman to ever hold that title. Her contributions to roster decisions helped them assemble three World Series championship teams.

She worked as the assistant general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers and then took her most recent position in the MLB commissioner's office as the senior vice president of baseball operations in 2011.

She now holds the highest-ranking position of any female in the entire league.

"I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next General Manager," Ng said in a statement.

Ng will work with former colleague and Marlins CEO Derek Jeter. Ng was the assistant general manager of the Yankees at the same time that Jeter was playing in their three World Series Championships.

"On behalf of Principal Owner Bruce Sherman and our entire ownership group, we look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins," Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told ESPN in a statement. "Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success."