Marlins GM Kim Ng: 'This Is Beyond My Expectations'

The Marlins formally introduced Kim Ng as the team's general manager on Monday. She is the first woman to hold the position in any of the four major American men’s pro sports leagues and the first Asian American GM in MLB history.

"The idea that it has affected this many people is just extraordinary," Ng said Monday at her introductory press conference. "I thought it would be a big deal, but this is beyond my expectations. I think that really is just a testament to where we are. People are looking for hope, and people are looking for inspiration, and I'm happy that this is a part of it." 

Ng, who was officially hired on Friday, joins the Marlins after decades of experience in the sport. She began her career with the Chicago White Sox in 1990 and later worked for the Yankees, Dodgers and MLB's commissioner's office.

“It really is a historic thing for our sport,” commissioner Rob Manfred told Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein on Friday. “For that side of the business, to have a woman in the GM’s job, it really is an amazing accomplishment for her.”

Ng said Monday that she's received more than 1,000 congratulatory messages over the last 72 hours, adding that as Friday unfolded she was able to zoom out and understand the impact her hiring was having.

"It really became about me being able to share the moment with so many," Ng said.

"It made me realize that it really was a glimmer of hope and inspiration for so many. That if you work hard and you persevere and you're driven and you just keep going, then eventually your dreams will come true."

Ng will inherit a Marlins franchise that went 31–29 in 2020 and is coming off its first postseason berth since 2003.

