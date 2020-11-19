SI.com
MLB
Report: Wrigley Field Designated as Historic Landmark

wrigley-field-historic-landmark

Wrigley Field has been designated as a federal landmark on Thursday, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers

The Cubs applied for the landmark status in 2013. The designation is expected to possibly save the Ricketts family "millions in tax credits," per Rogers. The Red Sox made a similar move last decade as Fenway Park was designated a federal landmark. 

"The historical significance of Wrigley Field is interwoven into our nation's story and a key part of what has become America's beloved pastime for over a century," U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said in a statement

The Cubs' home is the lone stadium in Chicago to be a federal landmark. Soldier Field was previously a landmark until 2006 until the Bears' stadium underwent renovations.

Wrigley Field is the second-oldest ballpark in MLB behind Fenway Park. 

