MLB Rumors: Dodgers Interested in Acquiring Nolan Arenado

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Interested in Trading for Nolan Arenado
The Dodgers have shown interest in trading for Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi.
Los Angeles, coming off a 2020 World Series championship, has reportedly liked Arenado for "years" and remains interested in trading for him. Arenado's contract includes a full no-trade clause but the five-time All-Star would likely be open to waiving it if he were to join his childhood-favorite team in the Dodgers, per Morosi.
Arenado, 29, is entering the third season of an eight-year, $260 million contract with the Rockies that includes a player opt-out option after 2021. If he does not opt out, Arenado will be owed $164 million by Colorado through 2026.
Justin Turner, the Dodgers' starting third baseman during the 2020 season, is currently a free agent. Meanwhile, NLCS and World Series MVP shortstop Corey Seager has reportedly not made progress with the Dodgers on a contract extension as he is set to hit free agency in 2021.
While the Rockies would prefer not to trade to a division rival, the Dodgers are one of a few teams with the resources to make an Arenado deal worthwhile for Colorado, per Morosi.
Arenado, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, recorded 46 hits and eight home runs while batting .253 during the 2020 season.
