MLB Rumors: Dodgers Interested in Acquiring Nolan Arenado

The Dodgers have shown interest in trading for Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi.

Los Angeles, coming off a 2020 World Series championship, has reportedly liked Arenado for "years" and remains interested in trading for him. Arenado's contract includes a full no-trade clause but the five-time All-Star would likely be open to waiving it if he were to join his childhood-favorite team in the Dodgers, per Morosi.

Arenado, 29, is entering the third season of an eight-year, $260 million contract with the Rockies that includes a player opt-out option after 2021. If he does not opt out, Arenado will be owed $164 million by Colorado through 2026.

Justin Turner, the Dodgers' starting third baseman during the 2020 season, is currently a free agent. Meanwhile, NLCS and World Series MVP shortstop Corey Seager has reportedly not made progress with the Dodgers on a contract extension as he is set to hit free agency in 2021.

While the Rockies would prefer not to trade to a division rival, the Dodgers are one of a few teams with the resources to make an Arenado deal worthwhile for Colorado, per Morosi.

Arenado, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, recorded 46 hits and eight home runs while batting .253 during the 2020 season.

