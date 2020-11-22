SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Bryce Harper, Wife Kayla Welcome Second Child

Author:
Publish date:
bryce-kayla-harper-baby

Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla welcomed their second child on Sunday.

Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper is the second Harper child. Bryce and Kayla welcomed their first child, Krew Aron Harper in August 2019. 

Harper hit a home run in his first game back after Krew's birth in 2019. The new dad went 1-for-5 in a walk-off win, hitting a solo dinger that sparked a Philadelphia rally. Perhaps Brooklyn's arrival can spark a return to the playoffs for the Phillies in 2021.

Harper hit 13 home runs in 58 games with Philadelphia in 2020, posting a .962 OPS. The Phillies struggled despite Harper's production, finishing third in the National League East at 28–32. They enter 2021 sporting a nine-year playoff drought.

YOU MAY LIKE

Joe Burrow
Play
NFL

Bengals QB Burrow Carted Off vs. Washington (Knee)

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game vs. Washington.

travis dye
Play
College Football

Pac-12 Recap: Washington Dominates, Oregon Avoids Upset

Washington cruised to victory over Arizona, while Oregon needed a late stop to avoid losing to UCLA in an eventful Week 3 in the Pac-12.

bryce-kayla-harper-baby
MLB

Bryce Harper, Wife Kayla Welcome Second Child

Harper hit a home run in his first game as a father as the Phillies beat the Pirates in August 2019.

Bogdan Bogdanovic attempts a layup.
Play
NBA

Bogdan Bogdanovic Signs 4-Year Offer Sheet With Hawks

Bogdanovic, the No. 27 pick in the 2014 NBA draft, has averaged double-digit points in each of his three seasons.

Alabama
Play
College Football

Alabama Unanimous No. 1; Northwestern Rises to 11

Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll.

WWE's Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns face to face in the ring
Play
Wrestling

How to Watch WWE Survivor Series 2020

Aside from the high-profile matches on the card, Survivor Series will feature a special appearance by the Undertaker.

donovan-mitchell-superstar-turn
NBA

Jazz Make Right Call to Extend Donovan Mitchell

Discovering, developing and retaining homegrown stars is the pathway to contention for the Utah Jazz.

aj-brown-fantasy-stock-watch
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - FLEX (RB-WR-TE)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 flex rankings to help you dominate the competition!