Bryce Harper, Wife Kayla Welcome Second Child

Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla welcomed their second child on Sunday.

Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper is the second Harper child. Bryce and Kayla welcomed their first child, Krew Aron Harper in August 2019.

Harper hit a home run in his first game back after Krew's birth in 2019. The new dad went 1-for-5 in a walk-off win, hitting a solo dinger that sparked a Philadelphia rally. Perhaps Brooklyn's arrival can spark a return to the playoffs for the Phillies in 2021.

Harper hit 13 home runs in 58 games with Philadelphia in 2020, posting a .962 OPS. The Phillies struggled despite Harper's production, finishing third in the National League East at 28–32. They enter 2021 sporting a nine-year playoff drought.