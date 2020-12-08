SI.com
White Sox Acquire SP Lance Lynn in Trade With Rangers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn (35) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Globe Life Field.

The White Sox acquired starting pitcher Lance Lynn in a trade with the Rangers on Monday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Texas will reportedly receive right-hander Dan Dunning in the deal, per Passan

Lynn, 33, has been one of the American League's most effective pitcher in recent seasons. He finished in the top-six of the AL Cy Young vote in 2019 and 2020, leading the American League in innings pitched in 2020. Lynn has tallied 335 strikeouts across the last two seasons, sporting a 3.57 ERA in the process. 

Dunning made his MLB debut with Chicago in 2020. He posted a 3.97 ERA in seven starts, adding 35 strikeouts in 34 innings. Dunning previously sat No. 5 on the White Sox's prospect list, per MLB.com's rankings.

The White Sox broke an 11-year playoff drought in 2020 as they finished second in the AL Central at 35–25. Chicago lost to the A's in the Wild Card round.

