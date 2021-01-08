MLB Rumors: Mets Talk Kris Bryant Trade, Dodgers Interested in Yates

On the same day the Mets made the biggest move of the offseason by acquiring four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland, it appears new team owner Steve Cohen is not content with just one blockbuster trade.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Mets have engaged with the Cubs on trade talks to acquire third baseman Kris Bryant. When asked whether the team was interested in pulling off another big trade, president Sandy Alderson replied, "We're always hungry."



"We’re not perfect,’’ Alderson said, per Nightengale. “But this moves us forward quite a bit. We still have work to do. We’ll see if it takes us out of certain players or become a candidate for certain players."

The Mets are also still in talks with free agent outfielder George Springer. The team is willing to offer Springer a five-year deal worth "somewhat less than $150 million," according to SportsNet New York's Andy Martino. Springer is reportedly seeking a contract worth around $175 million.

Nightengale reports that the Mets are also engaged with relief pitcher Liam Hendriks. Hendriks, who turns 32 in February, has a 1.79 ERA and 39 saves over 110.1 innings over the past two seasons.

