MLB Rumors: Mets Talk Kris Bryant Trade, Dodgers Interested in Yates

SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

MLB Rumors: Mets 'Have Had Trade Talks' With Cubs for Kris Bryant

Author:
Publish date:

On the same day the Mets made the biggest move of the offseason by acquiring four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland, it appears new team owner Steve Cohen is not content with just one blockbuster trade.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Mets have engaged with the Cubs on trade talks to acquire third baseman Kris Bryant. When asked whether the team was interested in pulling off another big trade, president Sandy Alderson replied, "We're always hungry."

"We’re not perfect,’’ Alderson said, per Nightengale. “But this moves us forward quite a bit. We still have work to do. We’ll see if it takes us out of certain players or become a candidate for certain players."

The Mets are also still in talks with free agent outfielder George Springer. The team is willing to offer Springer a five-year deal worth "somewhat less than $150 million," according to SportsNet New York's Andy Martino. Springer is reportedly seeking a contract worth around $175 million.

Nightengale reports that the Mets are also engaged with relief pitcher Liam Hendriks. Hendriks, who turns 32 in February, has a 1.79 ERA and 39 saves over 110.1 innings over the past two seasons.

Check out the latest news and rumors around MLB:

  • The Astros have signed relief pitcher Ryne Stanek to a one-year contract. Houston is reportedly "diligently" working toward signing multiple relief pitchers, and have contacted Hendriks, Brad Hand, Alex Colomé and Trevor Rosenthal. (Mark Berman, FOX 26 Houston)
  • The Dodgers are interested in relief pitcher Kirby Yates. Yates, 33, pitched just 4.1 innings in 2020 before undergoing season-ending elbow surgery, but in 2019 led the Majors with 41 saves while recording a 1.19 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 60.2 innings. (Jorge Castillo, Los Angeles Times)

YOU MAY LIKE

kris bryant
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Mets Talk Kris Bryant Trade, Dodgers Interested in Yates

Catch up on the latest hot stove rumors, including a possible Kris Bryant trade and Houston's reported interest in signing multiple relievers.

Aaron Rodgers celebrates the Packers' 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in January 2020 to advance to the conference championship.
Play
NFL

Poll: NFL Execs Overwhelmingly Say Rodgers Is MVP

A survey of league executives makes it pretty clear there's no drama in the MVP race. Some of the other award votes should be a little closer.

Maureen Magarity on the sidelines for Holy Cross
College Basketball

Historic D-I Father-Daughter Coaching Matchup Set for Saturday

This will be the first of four meetings this season between Dave and Maureen Magarity.

marvin-lewis-bengals
NFL

NFL Rumors: Jets Interview Lewis for Coaching Vacancy

Marvin Lewis went 131–122–3 in 16 seasons as the Bengals head coach from 2003-18.

kyle-pitts-florida-gators
College Football

Which Underclassmen Have Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft?

See which underclassmen have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) waits to pick up the Sugar Bowl Trophy after beating Clemson Tigers 49-28 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Play
College Football

Ryan Day: Ohio State on Track to Play Title Game Monday

The Buckeyes' coach says they'll have "plenty of players" despite COVID-19 issues in the program.

Golden State Warriors players take a knee during the national anthem on the day of the U.S. capitol insurrection.
Play
Sports Illustrated

Sports Ground Us to the Truth

More than an entertaining distraction, sports give us something our current politics refuse to: A shared reality.

lindor-mets
Play
MLB

Lindor Trade Shows Mets Intend to Be Perennial Powerhouse

New York made its first big splash under Steve Cohen's ownership, and the Mets' rise is just beginning.