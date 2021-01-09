SI.com
Report: Nationals to Sign Outfielder Kyle Schwarber to One-Year, $10 Million Deal

The Nationals have received an offensive boost by signing outfielder Kyle Schwarber to a one-year, $10 million deal, according to The Washington Post's Jesse Dougherty.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman was the first to report the terms of the deal.

The left-handed Schwarber joins Washington after the Cubs non-tendered him in early December, making him a free agent. The slugger spent six seasons in Chicago and notably returned in time to join the club for their historic 2016 World Series run after he blew out his knee in April. In five postseason games that year, he batted .412 with two RBIs and a stolen base, helping the Cubs end their 108-year World Series drought.

Schwarber, whom Chicago selected fourth-overall in the 2014 draft, was one of a number of players the Cubs non-tendered in an effort to save money this offseason. Other non-tendered players include outfielder Albert Almora Jr., first baseman/designated hitter José Martínez and pitcher Ryan Tepera.

The Nationals already made a move this winter to beef up their offense by trading for first baseman Josh Bell on Christmas Eve. Schwarber—known for his powerful bat—has hit .230 with 121 home runs in six major-league seasons. He struggled in the shortened 2020 season, batting only .188 with 66 strikeouts in 59 games.

With Schwarber joining the Nats' outfield, he is expected to play left field, with young star Juan Soto moving to right.

Last season, Washington went 26–34 and finished in fourth place in the National League East, one year after winning the club's first World Series title.

