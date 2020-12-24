SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

MLB Rumors: Pirates Trade First Baseman Josh Bell to Nationals

Author:
Publish date:

The Pirates have traded All-Star first baseman Josh Bell to the Nationals for pitchers Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean, the club announced Thursday

The deal was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan

Bell spent the first five seasons of his MLB career in Pittsburgh since being drafted in the second round of the 2011 draft. The first baseman is set to earn $6 million next season and will be arbitration-eligible in 2022. 

The Pirates finished last in the NL Central with a 19-41 record in 2020. Bell recorded 44 hits and eight home runs on .226 batting in 57 games played. 

Bell, 28, adds power and depth at first base for the Nationals. Ryan Zimmerman, the Nationals' longtime first baseman who opted out of the 2020 season, is a free agent but has expressed interest in remaining in Washington. 

During his All-Star season in 2019, Bell recorded 37 home runs and 116 RBI with a .277 average. He finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 behind Cody Bellinger and Paul DeJong. 

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around MLB:

  • The Detroit Tigers signed right-hand pitcher Jose Urena to a one-year, $3.25 million deal.
  • The Red Sox signed right-hand pitcher Matt Andriese to a $2.1 million, one-year deal, Chaim Bloom said.
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers reached a two-year deal with relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle worth $4.75 million guaranteed. (ESPN)

YOU MAY LIKE

The Pirates traded first baseman Josh Bell to the Nationals.
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Pirates Trade 1B Josh Bell to Nationals

The Pirates are trading All-Star first baseman Josh Bell to the Nationals for pitchers Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean.

reggie-miller-analyst
Play
NBA

Reggie Miller and Chris Webber Preview the NBA Season

NBA on TNT analysts Reggie Miller and Chris Webber talk James Harden, the Nets and more.

Washington football team owner Dan Snyder
Play
NFL

Dan Snyder Alleges Extortion by Washington Minority Owner

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder submitted a court filing on Wednesday that accuses a team minority owner of attempted extortion.

future-general-managers-mcclay-dorsey-reese
Play
NFL

Future NFL GMs: Annual List of Names to Watch

Albert Breer's 12th annual list includes scouts, personnel experts, assistants, former GMs, cap wizards and rising names to watch.

The Concacaf Champions League trophy
Play
Soccer

What an Expanded CCL Could Look Like

Concacaf is mulling expansion for its Champions League beginning in 2023–full with a group stage that has a twist.

USATSI_15346880
Play
Fantasy

NFL Week 16 Injury Report – Key Updates Prior to Fantasy Football Championship Weekend

Before you finalize your Week 16 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders. Here is a list of key players to monitor.

Thomas Tuchel is out as PSG manager
Play
Soccer

The Many Layers to Tuchel's Ouster, Pochettino's Pending Arrival at PSG

Thomas Tuchel wore out his welcome at PSG, which reportedly ousted the manager on Christmas Eve to turn the keys over to Mauricio Pochettino.

Oct 13, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

All the content and tools available at your disposal to dominate the competition!