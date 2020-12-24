MLB Rumors: Pirates Trade 1B Josh Bell to Nationals

The Pirates have traded All-Star first baseman Josh Bell to the Nationals for pitchers Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean, the club announced Thursday.

The deal was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Bell spent the first five seasons of his MLB career in Pittsburgh since being drafted in the second round of the 2011 draft. The first baseman is set to earn $6 million next season and will be arbitration-eligible in 2022.

The Pirates finished last in the NL Central with a 19-41 record in 2020. Bell recorded 44 hits and eight home runs on .226 batting in 57 games played.

Bell, 28, adds power and depth at first base for the Nationals. Ryan Zimmerman, the Nationals' longtime first baseman who opted out of the 2020 season, is a free agent but has expressed interest in remaining in Washington.

During his All-Star season in 2019, Bell recorded 37 home runs and 116 RBI with a .277 average. He finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 behind Cody Bellinger and Paul DeJong.

