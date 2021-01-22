The Best of Hank Aaron's Sports Illustrated Covers

SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Hall of Famer and Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Dies at 86
Hall of Famer and Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Dies at 86

Remembering Hank Aaron: Best Sports Illustrated Cover Appearances

Author:
Publish date:

Baseball suffered a significant loss with the news of Braves legend Hank Aaron's death. He died at the age of 86.

The Hall of Fame slugger is MLB's career leader in RBI (2,297), extra-base hits (1,477) and total bases (6,586). From 1974 to 2007, Aaron was also the league's all-time leader in home runs (755) until Barry Bonds surpassed his mark (762).

Aaron's distinguished career includes 25 All-Star Game nods with a record 21 straight appearances from 1955 to '75. He was also a two-time batting champion and batted .393 when the Braves beat the Yankees in the 1957 World Series.

Aaron was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and continued to be an ambassador for baseball and the Braves organization. 

Throughout his incredible career, Aaron was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated eight times.

Take a look back at Hammerin' Hank's historic legacy in baseball and his life away from the diamond:

1974 — End of the Glorious Ordeal 

Aaron 2

1969 — Hank Becomes a Hit

hank-aaron-cover

1970 —Henry Raps one for History

Aaron 4

2007 — The People's King

Aaron 3

More Hank Aaron Cover Stories:

1957 — Murder with a Blunt Instrument 

1966 — Danger with a Double A

1992 — A Prisoner of Memory 

2014 — Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron Stories From the SI Vault and SI.com:

SI's Best Photos of Hank Aaron

Where Are They Now: The People Behind Hank Aaron's Record 715th Home Run - Stephanie Apstein, 2014

Hank Aaron Transcended Baseball Like Few Ever Have—or Will - Tom Verducci, 2021

How Sports Illustrated Captured the Life and Legacy of Hank Aaron - Emma Baccellieri, 2021

YOU MAY LIKE

Bianca Belair wrestles Carmella on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Bianca Belair Has Her Eyes on the Royal Rumble and Sasha Banks

Winning the Royal Rumble and earning a WrestleMania match against Sasha Banks would be an enormous moment for Bianca Belair.

USATSI_15444699
Play
Gambling

2021 NFL Conference Championship Round - Best Bets from the SI Gambling Team

Members of the SI Gambling team, along with our colleagues at the MMQB share their best bets against the spread for the conference championship round of the NFL Playoffs.

Chiefs quarterback has been cleared from concussion protocol and will play in the AFC Championship game.
Play
NFL

Patrick Mahomes Clears Concussion Protocol

Mahomes has been cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Bills.

hank-aaron-cover
Play
MLB

How Sports Illustrated Captured the Life and Legacy of Hank Aaron

Relive the transcendent career of Hank Aaron through the pages of SI.

hank-aaron-cover
Play
MLB

The Best of Hank Aaron's Sports Illustrated Covers

Aaron appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated eight times during his career.

Bud Selig chats with Hank Aaron before the Brewers game against the White Sox at Milwaukee County Stadium, Tuesday, July 20, 1999.
Play
MLB

Selig Remembers Aaron and Their Six-Decade Friendship

Bud Selig released a statement in memory of Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and their friendship that stretched over half a century.

mc-hammer-hank-aaron-athletics
Play
Extra Mustard

MC Hammer, Named After Hank Aaron, Honors MLB legend

The grammy-winning rapper was a batboy for the Oakland A's when he was nicknamed "Little Hammer."

Jan 18, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets shooting guard James Harden (13) controls the ball against Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Bucks 125-123. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Ten Questions About Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets

KD and Harden are looking unstoppable. Who can stop them? And how?