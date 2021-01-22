The Best of Hank Aaron's Sports Illustrated Covers

Baseball suffered a significant loss with the news of Braves legend Hank Aaron's death. He died at the age of 86.

The Hall of Fame slugger is MLB's career leader in RBI (2,297), extra-base hits (1,477) and total bases (6,586). From 1974 to 2007, Aaron was also the league's all-time leader in home runs (755) until Barry Bonds surpassed his mark (762).

Aaron's distinguished career includes 25 All-Star Game nods with a record 21 straight appearances from 1955 to '75. He was also a two-time batting champion and batted .393 when the Braves beat the Yankees in the 1957 World Series.

Aaron was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and continued to be an ambassador for baseball and the Braves organization.

Throughout his incredible career, Aaron was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated eight times.

Take a look back at Hammerin' Hank's historic legacy in baseball and his life away from the diamond:

1974 — End of the Glorious Ordeal

1969 — Hank Becomes a Hit

1970 —Henry Raps one for History

2007 — The People's King

More Hank Aaron Cover Stories:

1957 — Murder with a Blunt Instrument

1966 — Danger with a Double A

1992 — A Prisoner of Memory

2014 — Hank Aaron

