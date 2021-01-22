Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron Dies at 86

Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated

Baseball lost one of its greatest legends on Friday when Hall of Famer Hank Aaron died at age 86.

Additional details are not known at this time.

Born on Feb. 5, 1934, in Mobile, Ala., Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron was one of eight children in his family. He grew up loving baseball but the Aaron family was poor and could not afford baseball equipment, so he developed his skills by hitting bottle caps with sticks. Aaron played in the Negro leagues and minor leagues before making his MLB debut in April 1954 with the Milwaukee Braves at just 20 years old.

In his first season, Aaron hit .280 with 13 home runs and 69 RBIs while finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting. His dynamic rookie campaign blazed the way for an indelible 23-year career that turned him into a baseball star and civil rights leader.

Three years later, Aaron won the National League MVP Award while leading MLB in home runs (44) and RBIs (132) with a .322 batting average. That summer started his long run of hitting at least 25 home runs each season through 1973.

On April 8, 1974, "Hammerin' Hank" became the new home run king when he sent Dodgers starter Al Downing's high fastball sailing into Atlanta's bullpen for his 715th homer. He surpassed Babe Ruth's record (714) and delivered one of the most significant moments in baseball history.

Aaron's distinguished career includes 25 All-Star Game appearances, including 21 straight from 1955 to '75, setting a record, one ahead of Willie Mays and Stan Musial in second.

Aaron retired in 1976 with 755 career home runs, an all-time record that stood until Barry Bonds passed him with 762. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and continued to be an ambassador for baseball and the Braves organization.