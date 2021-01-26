Report: Phillies Sign J.T. Realmuto to $115.5 Million Deal

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies have agreed to a five-year, $115.5 million contract with catcher J.T. Realmuto on Tuesday, according to SportsGrid's Craig Mish.

Realmuto, 29, is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger honoree. He was traded to Philadelphia in February 2019 after five seasons with the Marlins. Realmuto posted a .840 OPS in 2020, and he's tallied 36 home runs and 115 RBI in just over 700 at-bats with the Phillies.

Tuesday's contract marks the second one signed for over $100 million during free agency. The Blue Jays signed outfielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million deal on Jan. 19, while the Yankees re-signed D.J. LeMahieu to a six-year, $90 million deal on Jan. 15.

Realmuto will now earn more than any catcher in baseball in 2021, passing Buster Posey's $21.4 million salary with the Giants. Realmuto's contract marks the highest average annual value for any catcher in MLB history, surpassing the $23 million mark previously earned by former Twins catcher Joe Mauer.

Philadelphia is seeking its first playoff appearance since 2011. The Phillies finished third in the National League East in 2020 at 28–32.