Report: Springer Inks 6-Year, $150M Deal With Blue Jays

Report: George Springer, Blue Jays Agree to Six-Year, $150 Million Deal

The Blue Jays and George Springer reportedly agreed to a six-year deal, $150 million, according to MLB's Jon Heyman

Toronto gained momentum in their pursuit of the free-agent outfielder earlier on Tuesday, and the Mets did not rally. Per MLB's Mark Feinsand, the Mets' top offer was approximately six years for $120-125 million. 

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Springer will head to the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Dunedin for a physical, and if all is clear, Toronto will have the much-needed star power.

The 31-year-old spent seven seasons with the Astros, winning the 2017 World Series and 2019 American League pennant with the team. He was named the 2017 World Series MVP when the Astros beat the Dodgers in seven games.

The three-time All-Star tallied a team-high 14 home runs (and another four in the postseason), 32 RBI and a .265 batting average (.899 OPS) last year. Prior to the pandemic-shortened season, the outfielder hit 20 home runs in five of the last six seasons. 

Springer has hit 19 postseason home runs, tied for fourth all-time. He's also ranked sixth in slugging percentage (.546), seventh in extra-base hits (34) and is tied for 14th in runs scored (43). 

Overall, he's tallied a 270 career average with 174 home runs and 458 home runs during his seven seasons with the Astros. 

