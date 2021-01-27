Braves Honor Hank Aaron With $2 Million Diversity Fund

SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Braves, MLB Honor Hank Aaron With $2 Million Diversity Fund

Author:
Publish date:
mlb-hank-aaron-fund

The Braves announced the formation of the Henry Louis Aaron Fund on Wednesday and pledged $1 million to increase diversity across baseball. 

MLB and the MLBPA have donated an additional $500,000 as the sport looks to increase "access and opportunities in the areas of sports, business, education and social and racial equality," per a Braves statement

The Henry Louis Aaron Fund was announced during the memorial service for Braves legend Hank Aaron

The 1982 Hall-of-Fame inductee stood as baseball's home run king for over 30 years, and more importantly, he served as a fierce advocate for equality and inclusion throughout baseball and the nation writ large. Aaron faced intense racism throughout his playing career, including during his chase to break Babe Ruth's home run record in 1974. 

“We want to continue Hank’s amazing work in growing diversity within baseball now and in the years to come,” Braves chairman Terry McGuirk said in a statement. “I believe this seed money is just the beginning for this growing fund and I’m certain other companies and organizations who have worked with Hank over the years will join us and add to this call to action to develop talent and increase the diversity on the field and in the front offices across the league.”

Aaron retired in 1976 with one of the greatest resumes in baseball history. He tallied 25 All-Star Game appearances and is the all-time record holder for RBI and total bases. 

Aaron's 755 career home runs sit second all-time behind former Giants slugger Barry Bonds.

YOU MAY LIKE

Nneka Ogwumike
Play
WNBA

Report: Nneka Ogwumike Re-Signs With Los Angeles Sparks

Ogwumike was one of the top three free agents this offseason.

chad-wheeler-seahawks
NFL

Released Seahawk Wheeler Speaks Out After Domestic Violence Arrest

The ex-Seahawks tackle who was released Wednesday said he's stepping away from football to get help in wake of a disturbing incident with his girlfriend.

Man-United-Sheffield
Play
Soccer

Loss to Last-Place Sheffield Costs Man United Chance to Reclaim First

A shocking 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford gifts Manchester City a cushion at the top.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Candace Parker
Play
WNBA

Report: Former MVP Candace Parker to Sign With Chicago Sky

Parker has spent the first 13 seasons of her WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Jozy Altidore in the 2019 Gold Cup final
Play
Soccer

Jozy Altidore Is Still Here

It's a younger man's U.S. men's national team, but at 31, Altidore finds himself still very much in the mix to potentially play in another World Cup.

Jan 21, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) warms up prior to their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Shaq questions Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving fake trades | Open Floor: SI's NBA Show

Shaq lays into Mitchell, The Bucs' got issues, plus fake Kyrie trades.

mlb-hank-aaron-fund
MLB

Braves Honor Hank Aaron With $2 Million Diversity Fund

The Henry Louis Aaron Fund will work to increase minority participation among players, managers and front-office personnel.