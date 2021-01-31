Longtime MLB Writer Mel Antonen Dies at 64

SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Longtime Baseball Writer Mel Antonen Dies After Year-Long Battle With Health Issues

Author:
Updated:
Original:
nationals-park

Longtime baseball writer and MASN analyst Mel Antonen died at 64 on Sunday, the Nationals confirmed

Antonen passed away after a battle with COVID-19 as well as a rare autoimmune disease. He detailed his battle with both illnesses in June 2020.

"In 2020, I have battled two formidable foes while facing life-and-death situations: I knocked out a rare autoimmune disease that attacked my liver and gave me—at best—a 50–50 chance of survival," Antonen wrote. "Before my treatments ended, I tested positive for COVID-19, the virus that is ravaging the United States with more than two million cases and a rising death toll that could reach 200,000 by this fall."

"The disease and the virus were a punishing duo, which I assume was much like pitching against the 1927 Yankees with Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig."

Antonen wrote for USA Today and Sports Illustrated in addition to his work with MASN. He covered the World Series for over 30 years, additionally reporting on the Olympics and various other sports. Antonen was inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. 

“I love baseball because it always brings me home,” Antonen said at his induction ceremony, per the Argus Leader's Chuck Raasch. “A baseball park in my mind is a home. It doesn’t matter if it's next to a cornfield, as it is in Lake Norden, or if it is next to a rumbling subway, in New York.”

Antonen penned his final column for MASN in October after the Dodgers won their first World Series since 1988. You can read some of Antonen's work with Sports Illustrated below:

Hope and Nerves for Hall Candidates Smith, Morris and Raines

Cubs Legends on What a World Series Title Would Mean to Them and the City of Chicago

With Strasburg's Return, Next Year Starts Now for Nationals

YOU MAY LIKE

Scott Norwood celebrates a made field goal during Super Bowl XXV
Play
NFL

Is the Super Bowl the Right Way to Determine a Champion?

Welcome to an alternate reality where a kick drifted a little left, a coin landed tails, and your Super Bowl heroes are not who they were.

nationals-park
MLB

Longtime MLB Writer Mel Antonen Dies at 64

Antonen wrote for USA Today and Sports Illustrated, and he also covered the Orioles and Nationals for MASN.

Marcus Smart suffers a left calf injury against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 30, 2021.
Play
NBA

Celtics Marcus Smart Suffers Grade 1 Calf Strain

In the fourth quarter of Saturday night's Lakers-Celtics game, Marcus Smart left  with a calf injury and did not return.

WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair
Play
Wrestling

A Conversation With Charlotte Flair Ahead of 'Royal Rumble'

Charlotte Flair discusses her recent time off from wrestling, her return, and upcoming goal for this year’s WrestleMania.

Former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford
Play
NFL

Rams Give Stafford Chance to Prove Just How Good He Is

Matthew Stafford gave the Lions his best effort for a long time, but now he is free. Don’t be surprised when he makes the most of it.

Jared Goff
Play
NFL

Goff: 'Excited to Be Somewhere That I Know Wants Me'

Jared Goff was reportedly traded to the Detroit Lions on Saturday night in a deal that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams.

Roman Reigns punches Kevin Owens on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2020

The road to WrestleMania begins on Sunday at the Royal Rumble.

Sue Bird
Play
WNBA

Report: Sue Bird Re-Signing With Storm

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird has reportedly agreed in principle to re-sign with the Seattle Storm.