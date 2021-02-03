SI.com
SI Insider: The Devaluation of Starting Pitching Is Apparent in This Offseason's MLB Free Agency
Report: Brewers Sign Kolten Wong to Two-Year Deal

Second baseman Kolten Wong agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with the Brewers on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. 

Milwaukee has a team-option at $8 million for 2023 if it wishes to extend Wong's deal, per Rosenthal

Wong, 30, spent the first eight years of his career with the Cardinals. He is a career .261 hitter, tallying 703 hits and 351 runs with St. Louis. Wong is also a two-time Gold Glove winner.

The Brewers earned a third straight playoff appearance in 2020 before being swept by the Dodgers in the National League wild card series. While the Brewers also lost in the wild card game in 2019, outfielder Christian Yelich and the Brewers reached the NLCS in 2018, falling to Los Angeles in a seven-game battle. That season, Milwaukee won 96 games in the regular season and Yelich took home the MVP.

